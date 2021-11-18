Members of the County Commission and the mayor took differing views last week on the best way to serve the needs of Trousdale County’s over 400 veterans.
Trousdale has been without a Veterans Service Officer (VSO) since Amber Russell resigned the position earlier this year. During the Nov. 9 meeting of the Steering Committee, County Mayor Stephen Chambers presented a proposal to partner with Sumner County’s VSO to provide a locally based option.
The mayor said he had spoken with the state’s Office of Veterans Affairs, which he added felt Trousdale’s population did not justify a separate officer.
“They used an example of Clay and Jackson counties, which share a Veterans Service Officer,” Chambers said. “They suggested we look at that.”
The mayor presented commissioners with a Memorandum of Understanding, in which Sumner County’s VSO would spend two days per month in Trousdale County from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Under the agreement, Trousdale would pay $250 per day for a VSO or $350 per day for the VSO Director.
“This is a way to bridge us until the next budget year and see if we can increase the interest in those services, then see if it’s worth hiring someone versus contracting that out,” Chambers added.
The mayor added that currently, Trousdale veterans are being referred to other counties or the state if they need assistance.
But a number of committee members said they wanted to examine the issue and expressed preference for someone local to do the job. Trousdale County does have a part-time VSO position funded in the current budget at $13,000 for 20 hours per week.
“If we’re going to be paying out money, I’d like to pay it to someone in our county who knows our people,” Chairman Dwight Jewell said. “This may be a good alternative but I wish we could look at this whole issue and see what needs we’re going to have.”
“Have we talked to our local veterans about their thoughts?” added Bill Fergusson.
“Somebody in the county’s got to know the people better and understand them,” Jerry Ford said.
Ultimately, committee members voted to recommend that the full County Commission set up a subcommittee to examine the needs of local veterans and whether it would be better to contract out that office.
“I want to reach out to our community first and exhaust options here first,” Fergusson said.
During Monday’s work session Commissioner Gary Walsh, a veteran himself and former commander of Hartsville’s VFW Post, called the Sumner deal a “stopgap measure” that would provide service for the present while the subcommittee searches for a more permanent solution. The Budget & Finance Committee has also given a favorable recommendation to the arrangement.
The County Commission will take up the matter at its next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsville vidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.