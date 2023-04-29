When the Trousdale County Commission held its meeting on Monday night at the Trousdale County Community Center, commissioners were greeted by students of the Arrows of Grace Homeschool Co-op and what appeared to be a significant spread of refreshments.
“We have some special guests tonight,” said Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall. “The homeschoolers that meet at Grace Church have been very gracious to bring us some refreshments.”
According to Arrows of Grace Homeschool parent Nate Ellis, the homeschoolers just wanted to say thank you to the commissioners for their service.
“We recognize that commissioners can be embroiled in a lot of controversy at times,” said Ellis. “They have a really hard job. We wanted them to know that we appreciate their service to our government and our community.
“I think a lot of the commissioners felt appreciated, and that’s one of the things that they don’t get a lot of. They are trying to do the right thing, and we wanted to recognize that.”
While nibbling on appetizers, commissioners voted to make changes to the current county personnel policy, which added another official holiday to the county calendar.
Earlier this month, the Tennessee State Assembly voted to approve a bill making Juneteenth — the day that recognizes the emancipation of slaves in America — an official state holiday.
In a unanimous vote, the county commission decided to follow suit and recognize Juneteenth as an official county holiday.
“That (makes) the state holiday that’s just been approved to (also) be observed by the county,” said McCall.
In addition to changes in the personnel policy, the mayor reminded commissioners of the upcoming budget hearings for the 2024 fiscal year, which are scheduled to begin early this coming week.
Budget hearings are scheduled from May 2-4 at 6 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center. If needed, the hearings are tentatively scheduled to continue into the following week, from May 9-11, at 6 p.m. at the community center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.