The Trousdale County Commission met on Monday night at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, where differing opinions were strongly expressed regarding three proposed ordinance amendments sent from the Trousdale County Planning Commission pertaining to industrial and commercial building.
Although sent with favorable recommendations from planning commissioners, the proposed amendments that covered building design guidelines, tree preservation, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) parking for new commercial and industrial builds, were extensively-debated. Ultimately, two out of three were denied by the commission.
The first proposal, which is a header (a space holder) under which other ordinances would fall regarding building design, was approved in a 13-7 vote, while the other two proposed amendments concerning tree preservation and ADA parking, failed in votes of 14-6 and 13-7, respectively.
“The whole point in coming up with this was about the appearance of commercial buildings in Trousdale County and how we can manage (it),” said Trousdale County commissioner and Trousdale County Planning Commission Vice Chairman David Thomas. “This is something that the planning commission believes needs to have a provision. The whole point in having ordinances is so we give the planning commission guidelines to look at new site plans and how to regulate those things. When we don’t give them anything, they can’t say or do anything.”
However, the suggestion of creating new ordinances made several commissioners uncomfortable.
“Basically, in my eyes, and the constituents in my district, this is overreach in governing and trying to run people’s lives,” said Trousdale County commissioner Brian Crook. “The federal government already does that enough. They don’t want that in this community.”
Trousdale County commissioner Landon Gulley added, “I have no understanding as to why we would be shutting down opportunities for growth in terms of industrial or commercial (business). We are stopping land from being developed without heavy hurdles to walk through. This is overboard.”
Trousdale County commissioner Leslie Overman pleaded with fellow commissioners not to shut down discussions of the ordinances but, instead, to make amendments to the proposed legislation.
“The planning commission and the codes and zoning committee, we are not trying to impose any kind of strict guidelines or regulations,” said Overman. “This is the first discussion this group is having on these ordinances. We can modify them instead of just shutting them down. Let’s make some amendments. Let’s take out what you don’t want in and put something else in. Let’s discuss this instead of just shutting it down.”
