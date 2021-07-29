The Solid Waste Committee examined a number of options aimed at reducing ongoing deficits in Trousdale County’s garbage operations during a July 20 meeting.
Commissioners received a report from Caldwell Environmental Solutions (CES), which was retained to perform a solid waste operations audit. The department has run deficits totaling $149,376 over the last three years, and the 2021-22 budget projects that deficit at $69,733.
Most of the audit recommendations center around increasing various fees and instituting some new ones. Trousdale County currently charges $19 per month for residential customers and $35 per month for commercial. Rolloff containers can be rented for $150 with a two-ton minimum of $74 added.
“I want us to take into account that a lot of the things we’re doing now, we did when I started here 15, 16 years ago,” Public Works Director Cliff Sallee said. “We’re due for some upgrades and some changes.”
One of the changes suggested in the audit was charging residential customers for the replacement of rollout containers. Currently the county replaces those without cost if they are damaged, with an estimated cost to the county of $100 per container.
“If they get struck or come up missing at a renter’s house, we need to figure out who’s going to be responsible for those and paying to replace them,” Sallee said.
Another suggestion was increasing the price for leasing a rolloff container, which is often used by contractors when building homes. Becky Caldwell, the president of CES, suggested as much as $500 while Sallee said he would like to see $350.
“Right now we’re paying $35 a ton to dump it, so we’re probably losing money with the cost of fuel, paying a driver and wear and tear on the vehicles,” Sallee noted.
The audit also suggested expanding the Urban Services District to pick up areas surrounding downtown Hartsville which have seen a spike in residential growth in recent years, such as Sulphur College, Ridgecrest and Bridle Path. Caldwell noted that this would increase costs to the department, but said the additional revenue from those homeowners should more than offset any extra cost.
The audit also suggested charging a $5 monthly access fee to all Trousdale County residents for use of the Convenience Center, located on Industrial Park Drive. There is no charge currently to use the facility, but it is limited to Trousdale County residents only.
Commissioners questioned how such an access fee would be charged, such as on a water bill or property tax statement, and whether a monthly or quarterly fee would be more efficient.
Increasing the service fee for commercial dumpsters, salvaging three out-of-service trucks, reducing sideload pickups from five to three days per week and potentially outsourcing garbage pickup were also among the suggestions.
Commissioners said they intend to examine the audit before deciding whether to implement any of its recommendations.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
