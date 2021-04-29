POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:Monday, May 3
6 p.m. — Budget Hearings
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will hold hearings on the 2021-22 county budget in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, May 4
6 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, May 6
6 p.m. — Budget Hearings
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will hold hearings on the 2021-22 county budget in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, May 11
6 p.m. — Budget Hearings
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will hold hearings on the 2021-22 county budget in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
6 p.m. — Election Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.
OTHERS:PTA Community Craft & Yard Sale
Trousdale County PTA will hold a Community Craft & Yard Sale on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church. $10 to reserve booth. Call/text 931-319-0063 for more information.
Green Grove Decoration Day
Green Grove Cemetery’s annual Decoration Day will be held Friday-Sunday, May 7-9.
Rotary Club Golf Tournament
The Hartsville Rotary Club will hold its annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, May 15 beginning at 8 a.m. at Long Hollow Golf Course. Entry fee is $85 per player. Contact any member of Hartsville Rotary for more information.
TCAT Golf Scramble
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Hartsville will hold its 17th annual Golf Scramble on Friday, May 28 at Country Hills in Hendersonville. 8 a.m. start, $400/team or $100/player. Call 615-374-2147 for more information.
Pre-K, Kindergarten Registration
Registration for pre-K & kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year will be held Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20 at Trousdale County Elementary School. Must have appointment by calling 615-374-0907. Enrollment forms are available at tcschools.org.
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:Thurs., April 299 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Fri., April 309 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Mon., May 39 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Tues., May 49 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Wed., May 59 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
Noon — BINGO
