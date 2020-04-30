Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:
Monday, May 46 p.m. — Budget Hearings
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to hold hearings on the 2020-21 county budget.
Tuesday, May 56 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, May 76 p.m. — Budget Hearings
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to hold hearings on the 2020-21 county budget.
Friday, May 810 a.m. — Professional Services Selection Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Professional Services Selection Committee will meet in the mayor’s office to review candidates for the THDA HOME Grant Rehabilitation Coordinator.
Monday, May 116 p.m. — Budget Hearings
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to hold hearings on the 2020-21 county budget.
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, May 1210 a.m. — Emergency Communications District Board
The regular quarterly meeting of the Trousdale County Emergency Communications District Board has been rescheduled. Meeting will be held at the Sheriff’s Station, 210 Broadway.
6 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Wednesday, May 27
2 p.m. — Highway Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale Highway Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Highway Department.OTHERS:
Free School Lunches
Trousdale County Schools are providing free “grab and go” meals to any school-age child from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at Trousdale County High School through May 20. Breakfast for the following morning is also provided. Walkup sites are also available at five locations. Visit tcschools.org to see menus.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays and Tuesdays from noon-3 p.m. Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
TCHS Class Reunion
The annual Trousdale County High School All-Class Reunion, which is normally held the first Saturday in June, has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
