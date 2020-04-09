Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:(NOTE: All meetings will be conducted online because of coronavirus.)
Monday, April 20
5:30 p.m. — Purchasing Oversight Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Purchasing Oversight Committee will meet via Zoom online meeting software (https:zoom.us/j/775006846).
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet via Zoom online meeting software (https:zoom.us/j/775006846).
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its work session via Zoom online meeting software (https:zoom.us/j/403499306).
Monday, April 27
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting via Zoom online meeting software (https:zoom.us/j/261661488).
Tuesday, May 12
10 a.m. — Emergency Communications District Board
The regular quarterly meeting of the Trousdale County Emergency Communications District Board has been rescheduled. Meeting will be held at the Sheriff’s Station, 210 Broadway.
OTHERS:
Free School Lunches
Trousdale County Schools are providing free “grab and go” meals to any school-age child from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at Trousdale County High School. Breakfast for the following morning is also provided. Visit tcschools.org to see menus.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays and Tuesdays from noon-3 p.m. Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
