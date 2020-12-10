Community Calendar
POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 206 River St., Hartsville, TN 37074 or brought to the office during business hours. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:Monday, Dec. 147 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Dec. 17
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet at a site to be determined.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
6 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, Jan. 11
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
6 p.m. — Election Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Jan. 21
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the offices of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
OTHERS:
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (11-3) and Thursdays (11-3). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:
Thursday, Dec. 10
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:30 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Friday, Dec. 11
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Monday, Dec. 14
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:30 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Tuesday, Dec. 15
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Wednesday, Dec. 16
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
