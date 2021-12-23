Community Calendar
POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSTuesday, Jan. 4
4:45 p.m. — Library Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Library Board will meet at the Fred A. Vaught Public Library.
6 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Jan. 6
6 p.m. — Insurance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Insurance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, Jan. 10
6 p.m. — Solid Waste Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Solid Waste Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
10 a.m. — Emergency Communications District Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Emergency Communications District Board will hold its quarterly meeting in the Sheriff’s Station, 210 Broadway.
6 p.m. — Election Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.
Thursday, Jan. 13
6 p.m. — Building Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Building Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
5:30 p.m. — Purchasing Oversight Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Purchasing Oversight Committee will hold its quarterly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Jan. 20
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
Monday, Jan. 24
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERSFree Ultrasounds
The Community Pregnancy Center will be offering free ultrasounds to pregnant women in their first or second trimester. Call 615-680-8026 for more information.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTSThursday, Dec. 23
10 a.m. — Storytime
All Day — Reindeer Food & Craft
Friday, Dec. 24
CLOSED — CHRISTMAS
Monday, Dec. 27
CLOSED — CHRISTMAS
Tuesday, Dec. 28
10 a.m. — Storytime w/ Santa Visit
5 p.m. — Needlework Club
6 p.m. — Book Club
Wednesday, Dec. 29
All Day — Handprint Firework
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, Dec. 23
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Crafts at Assisted Living
Friday, Dec. 24
CLOSED — CHRISTMAS
Monday, Dec. 27
CLOSED — CHRISTMAS
Tuesday, Dec. 28
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)
Wednesday, Dec. 29
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Pastor Bobby Seay
