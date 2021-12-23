Community Calendar

POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGSTuesday, Jan. 4

4:45 p.m. — Library Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Library Board will meet at the Fred A. Vaught Public Library.

6 p.m. — Steering Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Thursday, Jan. 6

6 p.m. — Insurance Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Insurance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Monday, Jan. 10

6 p.m. — Solid Waste Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Solid Waste Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — Planning Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

10 a.m. — Emergency Communications District Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Emergency Communications District Board will hold its quarterly meeting in the Sheriff’s Station, 210 Broadway.

6 p.m. — Election Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.

Thursday, Jan. 13

6 p.m. — Building Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Building Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

5:30 p.m. — Purchasing Oversight Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Purchasing Oversight Committee will hold its quarterly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Thursday, Jan. 20

6 p.m. — School Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.

Monday, Jan. 24

7 p.m. — County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

5 p.m. — Water Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

OTHERSFree Ultrasounds

The Community Pregnancy Center will be offering free ultrasounds to pregnant women in their first or second trimester. Call 615-680-8026 for more information.

Community Help Center

The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.

FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTSThursday, Dec. 23

10 a.m. — Storytime

All Day — Reindeer Food & Craft

Friday, Dec. 24

CLOSED — CHRISTMAS

Monday, Dec. 27

CLOSED — CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, Dec. 28

10 a.m. — Storytime w/ Santa Visit

5 p.m. — Needlework Club

6 p.m. — Book Club

Wednesday, Dec. 29

All Day — Handprint Firework

TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, Dec. 23

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Crafts at Assisted Living

Friday, Dec. 24

CLOSED — CHRISTMAS

Monday, Dec. 27

CLOSED — CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, Dec. 28

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)

Wednesday, Dec. 29

9 a.m. — Line Dancing

11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Pastor Bobby Seay

