Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Monday, Jan. 4
6 p.m. — CDBG Public Meeting
A Public Hearing for the 2021 CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) will be held at the Community Center (301 E Main Street) and may also be accessed through https://zoom.us/.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
6 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (89549539801; 727047).
Thursday, Jan. 7
6 p.m. — Economic Development Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Economic Development Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (82533848858; 233274).
7 p.m. — Personnel Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (84521721616; 460113).
Monday, Jan. 11
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse (86736647433; 630403).
Tuesday, Jan. 12
10 a.m. — Emergency Communications District Board
The Trousdale County Emergency Communications District Board will hold its quarterly meeting at the Sheriff’s Station, 210 Broadway.
6 p.m. — Election Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.
Thursday, Jan. 14
6 p.m. — Prison Relations Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Prison Relations Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (82191422292; 045144).
Little League Signups
Hartsville Little League 2021 spring season signups will be held at the concession stand on Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Feb. 20 from 10 a.m.-noon. Boys, girls ages 4-12.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (11-3) and Thursdays (11-3). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Monday, Jan. 4
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:30 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Tuesday, Jan. 5
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Wednesday, Jan. 6
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
