Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSMonday, Feb. 14
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Feb. 17
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
6 p.m. — Charter Review Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Charter Review Commission will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Feb. 24
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, Feb. 28
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERSHartsville Rotary Club
The Hartsville Rotary Club is moving its weekly meetings to Farmer’s Harvest Restaurant. Club meets each week at noon and the public is welcome.
Trustee’s Office
The Trousdale County Trustee’s office will be open on Saturday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m.-noon for citizens to conveniently pay property taxes. The last day to pay 2021 taxes without penalty is Monday, Feb. 28.
Father-Daughter Dance
The Hartsville Rotary Club will hold its Father-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Trousdale County High School auditorium. Tickets $25 per father/daughter, $5 per additional child. Contact ant Rotary Club member for more information.
FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTSThursday, Feb. 10
10 a.m. — Storytime
Friday, Feb. 11
3 p.m. — Fun Friday Movie
Monday, Feb. 14
All Day — Paper Plate Love Bug
Tuesday, Feb. 15
10 a.m. — Storytime
3:30 p.m. — Cursive Practice
6 p.m. — Computer Help
Wednesday, Feb. 16
All Day — Wayback Wednesday
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, Feb. 10
9 a.m. — National Museum of African American Music (van $5, museum $18.75, lunch TBA)
Friday, Feb. 11
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
11 a.m. — Trivia/Brain Booster
Monday, Feb. 14
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:15 a.m. — Cross Stitch
Tuesday, Feb. 15
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)
Wednesday, Feb. 16
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Pastor Bobby Seay
Noon — BINGO
