GOVERNMENT MEETINGSMonday, Feb. 14

7 p.m. — Planning Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Thursday, Feb. 17

6 p.m. — School Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.

6 p.m. — Charter Review Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Charter Review Commission will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Thursday, Feb. 24

5 p.m. — Water Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Monday, Feb. 28

7 p.m. — County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

OTHERSHartsville Rotary Club

The Hartsville Rotary Club is moving its weekly meetings to Farmer’s Harvest Restaurant. Club meets each week at noon and the public is welcome.

Trustee’s Office

The Trousdale County Trustee’s office will be open on Saturday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m.-noon for citizens to conveniently pay property taxes. The last day to pay 2021 taxes without penalty is Monday, Feb. 28.

Father-Daughter Dance

The Hartsville Rotary Club will hold its Father-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Trousdale County High School auditorium. Tickets $25 per father/daughter, $5 per additional child. Contact ant Rotary Club member for more information.

FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTSThursday, Feb. 10

10 a.m. — Storytime

Friday, Feb. 11

3 p.m. — Fun Friday Movie

Monday, Feb. 14

All Day — Paper Plate Love Bug

Tuesday, Feb. 15

10 a.m. — Storytime

3:30 p.m. — Cursive Practice

6 p.m. — Computer Help

Wednesday, Feb. 16

All Day — Wayback Wednesday

TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, Feb. 10

9 a.m. — National Museum of African American Music (van $5, museum $18.75, lunch TBA)

Friday, Feb. 11

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi

11 a.m. — Trivia/Brain Booster

Monday, Feb. 14

9 a.m. — Yoga

10:15 a.m. — Cross Stitch

Tuesday, Feb. 15

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)

Wednesday, Feb. 16

9 a.m. — Line Dancing

11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Pastor Bobby Seay

Noon — BINGO

