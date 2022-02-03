Community Calendar

POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGSThursday, Feb. 3

6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will hold a called meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to discuss the wage compensation study.

Monday, Feb. 7

6 p.m. — Veterans Service Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Veterans Service Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Noon — Chamber of Commerce

The Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly meeting at the Community Center, 301 E. Main St. Guest speaker will be Miranda Green, Cumberland Pediatrics.

6 p.m. — Election Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.

OTHERSHartsville Rotary Club

The Hartsville Rotary Club is moving its weekly meetings to Farmer’s Harvest Restaurant. Club meets each week at noon and the public is welcome.

Trustee’s Office

The Trousdale County Trustee’s office will be open on Saturday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m.-noon for citizens to conveniently pay property taxes. The last day to pay 2021 taxes without penalty is Monday, Feb. 28.

Father-Daughter Dance

The Hartsville Rotary Club will hold its Father-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Trousdale County High School auditorium. Tickets $25 per father/daughter, $5 per additional child. Contact ant Rotary Club member for more information.

FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTSThursday, Feb. 3

10 a.m. — Storytime

Friday, Feb. 4

3 p.m. — Fun Friday Movie

Monday, Feb. 7

All Day — Silly Heart Puppets

Tuesday, Feb. 8

10 a.m. — Storytime

3:30 p.m. — Cursive Practice

6 p.m. — Computer Help

Wednesday, Feb. 9

All Day — Wayback Wednesday

TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, Feb. 3

9:30 a.m. — Shopping at Hobby Lobby, Michael’s, JCPenney, Target, Belk ($5, lunch at Steak & Shake)

Friday, Feb. 4

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi

11 a.m. — Wii Bowling

Monday, Feb. 7

9 a.m. — Yoga

10:15 a.m. — Painting Outside the Lines

Tuesday, Feb. 8

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)

Wednesday, Feb. 9

9 a.m. — Line Dancing

11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Pastor Bobby Seay

