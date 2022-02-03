Community Calendar
POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSThursday, Feb. 3
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will hold a called meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to discuss the wage compensation study.
Monday, Feb. 7
6 p.m. — Veterans Service Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Veterans Service Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Noon — Chamber of Commerce
The Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly meeting at the Community Center, 301 E. Main St. Guest speaker will be Miranda Green, Cumberland Pediatrics.
6 p.m. — Election Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.
OTHERSHartsville Rotary Club
The Hartsville Rotary Club is moving its weekly meetings to Farmer’s Harvest Restaurant. Club meets each week at noon and the public is welcome.
Trustee’s Office
The Trousdale County Trustee’s office will be open on Saturday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m.-noon for citizens to conveniently pay property taxes. The last day to pay 2021 taxes without penalty is Monday, Feb. 28.
Father-Daughter Dance
The Hartsville Rotary Club will hold its Father-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Trousdale County High School auditorium. Tickets $25 per father/daughter, $5 per additional child. Contact ant Rotary Club member for more information.
FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTSThursday, Feb. 3
10 a.m. — Storytime
Friday, Feb. 4
3 p.m. — Fun Friday Movie
Monday, Feb. 7
All Day — Silly Heart Puppets
Tuesday, Feb. 8
10 a.m. — Storytime
3:30 p.m. — Cursive Practice
6 p.m. — Computer Help
Wednesday, Feb. 9
All Day — Wayback Wednesday
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, Feb. 3
9:30 a.m. — Shopping at Hobby Lobby, Michael’s, JCPenney, Target, Belk ($5, lunch at Steak & Shake)
Friday, Feb. 4
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
11 a.m. — Wii Bowling
Monday, Feb. 7
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:15 a.m. — Painting Outside the Lines
Tuesday, Feb. 8
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)
Wednesday, Feb. 9
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Pastor Bobby Seay
(0) comments
