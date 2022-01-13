Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSThursday, Jan. 136 p.m. — Building Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Building Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Veterans Service Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Veterans Service Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to organize and review needs of veterans in the community.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
5:30 p.m. — Purchasing Oversight Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Purchasing Oversight Committee will hold its quarterly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Jan. 206 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
6 p.m. — Prison Relations Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Prison Relations Committee will hold its quarterly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
6 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to continue discussions on the Trey Park playground.
Monday, Jan. 247 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Jan. 251:30 p.m. — Animal Shelter Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Animal Shelter Board will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Jan. 276 p.m. — Board of Zoning Appeals
The Hartsville/Trousdale Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERS
Red Hat Society
The Red Hearts Red Hat Society of Hartsville will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Farmers Harvest Restaurant on Broadway in Hartsville. Ladies interested in joining this fun and recreational group, please be in attendance. This will be our 19th year of “Red Hatting” where we attend plays, musicals, visit tea rooms and specialty restaurants, historical homes and host our own private parties. If you have raised your children and are now retired or perhaps a new comer to our area, this club is for you! See you on the 25th! You may call Sandy Ford at 615-374-2337 for more information.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTSThursday, Jan. 13
10 a.m. — Storytime
Friday, Jan. 143 p.m. — Fun Friday Movie
Monday, Jan. 17CLOSED — MLK DAY
Tuesday, Jan. 1810 a.m. — Storytime
3:30 p.m. — Cursive Practice
6 p.m. — Computer Help
Wednesday, Jan. 19All Day — Wayback Wednesday (online)
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, Jan. 139 a.m. — Trip to Parthenon ($8; lunch at Elliston Place Soda Shop, $5)
Friday, Jan. 149 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
Monday, Jan. 17CLOSED — MLK DAY
Tuesday, Jan. 189 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)
Wednesday, Jan. 199 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Pastor Bobby Seay
Noon — BINGO
