GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:NOTE: Because of COVID-19, some meetings will be conducted with the option to attend virtually via Zoom or via phone at 312-626-6799; meeting information & password provided.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
5:30 p.m. — Purchasing Oversight Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Purchasing Oversight Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse (84848917421; 684006).
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse (86149385749; 153394).
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse (87451786674; 758090).
Thursday, Jan. 21
6 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will meet via Zoom (81124363183; 950241).
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the offices of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
Monday, Jan. 25
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
OTHERS:MCCAA Food Distribution
Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency will hold a USDA food commodity distribution on March 3 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Hartsville City Park. For more information, call 615-742-1113 or visit midcumberland.org.
Little League Signups
Hartsville Little League 2021 spring season signups will be held at the concession stand on Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Feb. 20 from 10 a.m.-noon. Boys, girls ages 4-12.
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:Thursday, Jan. 14
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:30 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Friday, Jan. 15
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Monday, Jan. 18
CLOSED — MLK DAY
Tuesday, Jan. 19
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Wednesday, Jan. 20
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
