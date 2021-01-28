POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSTuesday, Feb. 2
6 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Feb. 4
6 p.m. — Education Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Education Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, Feb. 8
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
6 p.m. — Election Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.
6 p.m. — Emergency Services Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Emergency Services Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Feb. 11
6 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Feb. 18
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the gymnasium at Jim Satterfield Middle School.
Monday, Feb. 22
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
OTHERSMCCAA Food Distribution
Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency will hold a USDA food commodity distribution on March 3 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Hartsville City Park. For more information, call 615-742-1113 or visit midcumberland.org.
Little League Signups
Hartsville Little League 2021 spring season signups will be held at the concession stand on Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Feb. 20 from 10 a.m.-noon. Boys, girls ages 4-12.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, Jan. 28
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:30 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Friday, Jan. 29
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Monday, Feb. 1
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:30 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Tuesday, Feb. 2
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Wednesday, Feb. 3
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
