Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Tuesday, July 6
6 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold a special called meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to discuss the shop/office building.
Thursday, July 8
6 p.m. — Education Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Education Committee will hold its quarterly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, July 12
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, July 13
10 a.m. — Emergency Communications District Board
The Trousdale County Emergency Communications District Board will hold its regular quarterly meeting at the Sheriff’s Station, 210 Broadway.
6 p.m. — Election Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.
Thursday, July 15
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
Monday, July 19
5:30 p.m. — Purchasing Oversight Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Purchasing Oversight Committee will hold its quarterly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, July 20
6 p.m. — Solid Waste Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Solid Waste Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, July 26
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, July 27
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERSSpecial Needs Students
The Trousdale County School System is committed to providing opportunities for all children to be successful during their educational career. The school system provides information to parents and guardians concerning programs offered to assist children who have special needs. An early intervention program may begin as early as 3 years of age with continuous intervention through age 21. If you suspect your child of having any type of special needs, please contact Melissa Loerch at 615-374-2193 or email at melissaloerch@tcschools.org.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
American Legion
To all veterans, please consider joining the American Legion Post 56 of Trousdale County. We meet at the Ambulance Service office (across from Stagecoach market on Highway 141) at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday each month. We have a good crowd but always need more members to share their service experiences and help the people of Trousdale County. Contact Bill Painter (615-519-5033, billpainter37@yahoo.com) for more information.
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, July 1
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
6-8 p.m. — Independence Party ($5)
Friday, July 2
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
Noon — Rook (or other card games)
Monday, July 5
CENTER CLOSED — HOLIDAY
Tuesday, July 6
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — AF Yoga
Wednesday, July 7
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
Noon — BINGO
