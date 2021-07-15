Community Calendar
POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSThursday, July 15
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
Monday, July 19
5:30 p.m. — Purchasing Oversight Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Purchasing Oversight Committee will hold its quarterly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7:30 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold a special called meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to discuss a proposed shop/office building for the Water Department.
Tuesday, July 20
6 p.m. — Solid Waste Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Solid Waste Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, July 26
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, July 27
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERSGospel Singing
Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church’s “Annual Gospel Singing in The Park” will be Saturday, July 24 from 3-6 p.m. at Hartsville City Park. Come join us for some good gospel singing featuring The Revelations and others. We are accepting donation and supplies for students grades 1-12.
Family Reunion
Wright-Carter-Hicks-Burnley 2021 family reunion will be held Saturday, July 31 at Old Hickory Park, Hendersonville. If part of these families, please attend! Contact Katie Locke, Corrina Locke, Shirley Rickman, Mary Summers or Tammy Beasley for more information.
Little League Board
Hartsville Little League will hold vote for 2022 Board members on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. League is in dire need of volunteers for 2022 season.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
PUBLIC LIBRARY SUMMER READING
Thursday, July 15
10 a.m. — Ms. Sheila’s Storytime
Friday, July 16
All Day — Fun Fridays, Sidewalk Chalk
Monday, July 19
All Day — Maker Monday, Emoji Craft
Tuesday, July 20
10 a.m. — Ms. Sheila’s Storytime
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, July 15
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Lunch at Sam’s Restaurant, Mennonites (van $5)
Friday, July 16
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
Noon — Rook (or other card games)
Monday, July 19
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Knitting w/ Suzy
11:15 a.m. — Painting Outside the Lines
Tuesday, July 20
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — AF Yoga
Wednesday, July 21
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
Noon — BINGO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.