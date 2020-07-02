Community Calendar
POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 206 River St., Hartsville, TN 37074 or brought to the office during business hours. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:
Tuesday, July 74:45 p.m. — Library Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Library Board will meet at the Fred A. Vaught Public Library, 211 White Oak Street.
6 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, July 9
6 p.m. — Personnel Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, July 13
6 p.m. — Board of Zoning Appeals
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, July 14
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold a special called meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway, to discuss proposals and bids on fire hydrant maintenance and repairs.
6:30 p.m. — Ethics Review Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Ethics Review Committee will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse to elect officers and discuss a recent inquiry.
Thursday, July 16
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet (either electronically or at Board of Education, status TBA).
6 p.m. — Economic Development Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Economic Development Committee will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
6 p.m. — Building Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Building Committee will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, July 20
5:30 p.m. — Purchasing Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Purchasing Committee will hold its quarterly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, July 21
10 a.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will meet in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
Wednesday, July 22
2 p.m. — Highway Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale Highway Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Highway Department.
Thursday, July 23
6 p.m. — Education Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Education Committee will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Law Enforcement Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Law Enforcement Committee will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, July 27
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, July 28
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
OTHERS:
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (11-3) and Thursdays (11-3). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.