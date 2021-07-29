Community Calendar
POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSTuesday, Aug. 3
5:30 p.m. — Beer Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Beer Board will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
6 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, Aug. 9
6 p.m. — Board of Zoning Appeals
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
6 p.m. — Election Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.
6 p.m. — Law Enforcement Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Law Enforcement Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Aug. 12
6 p.m. — Personnel Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to discuss proposed changes to county policy.
Monday, Aug. 16
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
6 p.m. — Charter Review Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Charter Review Commission will hold an organizational meeting and discuss proposed changes to the HTC Charter in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Aug. 19
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
Monday, Aug. 23
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Aug. 26
6 p.m. — Codes & Zoning Enforcement Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Codes & Zoning Enforcement Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Communications Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Communications Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERSFamily Reunion
Wright-Carter-Hicks-Burnley 2021 family reunion will be held Saturday, July 31 at Old Hickory Park, Hendersonville. If part of these families, please attend! Contact Katie Locke, Corrina Locke, Shirley Rickman, Mary Summers or Tammy Beasley for more information.
Church Revival
East Main Missionary Baptist Church revival will begin Sunday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. Pastor Kevin Graham will be helped by Bro. Kenneth Graham. Services nightly at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome!
Little League Board
Hartsville Little League will hold vote for 2022 Board members on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. League is in dire need of volunteers for 2022 season.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
American Legion
To all veterans, please consider joining the American Legion Post 56 of Trousdale County. We meet at the Ambulance Service office (across from Stagecoach market on Highway 141) at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday each month. We have a good crowd but always need more members to share their service experiences and help the people of Trousdale County. Contact Bill Painter (615-519-5033, billpainter37@yahoo.com) for more information.
PUBLIC LIBRARY SUMMER READINGThursday, July 29
10 a.m. — Ms. Sheila’s Storytime
Friday, July 30
All Day — Back to School Decorating
Saturday, July 31
Last Day to turn in reading logs for prizes
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, July 29
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Hendersonville Thrift Stores (lunch at Steak & Shake, $5)
Friday, July 30
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
Noon — Rook (or other card games)
Monday, Aug. 2
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Painting Outside the Lines
Tuesday, Aug. 3
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — AF Yoga
12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)
Wednesday, Aug. 4
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
Noon — BINGO
