Community Calendar

POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGSTuesday, Aug. 3

5:30 p.m. — Beer Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Beer Board will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

6 p.m. — Steering Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Monday, Aug. 9

6 p.m. — Board of Zoning Appeals

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — Planning Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

6 p.m. — Election Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.

6 p.m. — Law Enforcement Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Law Enforcement Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Thursday, Aug. 12

6 p.m. — Personnel Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to discuss proposed changes to county policy.

Monday, Aug. 16

6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

6 p.m. — Charter Review Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Charter Review Commission will hold an organizational meeting and discuss proposed changes to the HTC Charter in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Thursday, Aug. 19

6 p.m. — School Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.

Monday, Aug. 23

7 p.m. — County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

5 p.m. — Water Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.

7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Thursday, Aug. 26

6 p.m. — Codes & Zoning Enforcement Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Codes & Zoning Enforcement Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — Communications Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Communications Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

OTHERSFamily Reunion

Wright-Carter-Hicks-Burnley 2021 family reunion will be held Saturday, July 31 at Old Hickory Park, Hendersonville. If part of these families, please attend! Contact Katie Locke, Corrina Locke, Shirley Rickman, Mary Summers or Tammy Beasley for more information.

Church Revival

East Main Missionary Baptist Church revival will begin Sunday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. Pastor Kevin Graham will be helped by Bro. Kenneth Graham. Services nightly at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome!

Little League Board

Hartsville Little League will hold vote for 2022 Board members on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. League is in dire need of volunteers for 2022 season.

Community Help Center

The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.

American Legion

To all veterans, please consider joining the American Legion Post 56 of Trousdale County. We meet at the Ambulance Service office (across from Stagecoach market on Highway 141) at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday each month. We have a good crowd but always need more members to share their service experiences and help the people of Trousdale County. Contact Bill Painter (615-519-5033, billpainter37@yahoo.com) for more information.

PUBLIC LIBRARY SUMMER READINGThursday, July 29

10 a.m. — Ms. Sheila’s Storytime

Friday, July 30

All Day — Back to School Decorating

Saturday, July 31

Last Day to turn in reading logs for prizes

TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, July 29

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Hendersonville Thrift Stores (lunch at Steak & Shake, $5)

Friday, July 30

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi

Noon — Rook (or other card games)

Monday, Aug. 2

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Painting Outside the Lines

Tuesday, Aug. 3

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — AF Yoga

12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)

Wednesday, Aug. 4

9 a.m. — Line Dancing

11 a.m. — Bible Study

Noon — BINGO

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.