POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 206 River St., Hartsville, TN 37074 or brought to the office during business hours. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSTuesday, Aug. 4
6 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, Aug. 10
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, Aug. 17
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
