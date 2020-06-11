Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:
Monday, June 156 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, June 16
6 p.m. — Economic Development Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Economic Development Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Building Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Building Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, June 18
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet (either electronically or at Board of Education, status TBA).
6 p.m. — Prison Relations Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Prison Relations Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, June 22
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, June 23
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
Wednesday, June 24
2 p.m. — Highway Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale Highway Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Highway Department, 535 E. Main Street.
OTHERS:
Mid-Cumberland Survey
Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency (MCCAA) is a non-profit organization that provides services for low-income individuals and communities in seven counties in Middle Tennessee: Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson. MCCAA is receiving funding from the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. These funds allow us to provide services to residents based on the needs identified in the counties we serve. As a valued member of the community, we would like to have your input on what needs and challenges exist in your community. Please follow the link (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/P9R7Z7H) to complete a short Community Survey to help us better serve your community.
Free School Lunches
Trousdale County Schools will continue providing free “grab and go” meals to any school-age child from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at Trousdale County High School from June 1-30. Breakfast for the following morning is also provided. Visit tcschools.org to see menus.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (11-3) and Thursdays (11-3). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
