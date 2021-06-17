Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSThursday, June 17
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
6 p.m. — Building Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Building Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, June 21
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, June 22
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, June 24
6 p.m. — Redistricting Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Redistricting Committee will hold an organizational meeting at the Election Commission office, 214 Broadway.
Monday, June 28
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERSChurch Revival
A revival meeting will be held at Athens Missionary Baptist Church, beginning Sunday, June 20 through Sunday, June 27. The Sunday services will begin at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. with nightly services Monday-Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. Bro. Tanner Troutt will help our pastor, Bro. Jeff Blackwell. Please join us and bring your family and friends! Church is at 79 Athens Rd., Lebanon, just off Highway 141.
Macon Co. Hillbilly Days
The 45th annual Macon County Hillbilly Days will be Thursday-Saturday, June 17-19 at Key Park in Lafayette. Events include “Itty Bitty Hillbillies” beauty pageant, cake walk, fish fry, cornhole tournament, outhouse race, youth talent show and cast iron recipe contest. Call B.J. Blankenship, 615-699-2495 or Monica Gann, 615-666-5196 for more information.
Rotary Father-Daughter Dance
The Hartsville Rotary Club’s fifth annual Father-Daughter Dance will be held Saturday, June 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Farmer’s Harvest restaurant. $25 per couple, $5 each additional daughter. Light refreshments served. Tickets available at Wilson Bank & Trust, Citizens Bank, Farmer’s Harvest.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
PUBLIC LIBRARY SUMMER READING
Signups run through end of June. First 100 kids to sign-up will receive a goody bag filled with a pencil, bookmark, activity sheet, poster and newsletter. We look forward to seeing everyone on site this summer!
Thursday, June 17
10 a.m. — Runaway Puppet Theater
Friday, June 18
2 p.m. — Yarn Coasters (teens only)
Saturday, June 19
10 a.m. — Movie (The Tale of Despereaux, rated G)
Monday, June 21
All Day — Maker Monday, Brad Squirrel
Tuesday, June 22
All Day — Scavenger Hunt
Wednesday, June 23
10 a.m. — Storytime w/ Ms. Sheila
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER
Thursday, June 17
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10 a.m. — Lunch at Amish store Mennonites (van, $5)
Friday, June 18
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
Monday, June 21
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — SAIL Chair Exercise
Tuesday, June 22
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — AF Yoga
11:15 a.m. — Current Events w/ Natalie
Wednesday, June 23
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
