Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSThursday, June 24
6 p.m. — Redistricting Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Redistricting Committee will hold an organizational meeting at the Election Commission office, 214 Broadway.
Monday, June 28
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERS:Church Revival
A revival meeting will be held at Athens Missionary Baptist Church through Sunday, June 27. The Sunday services will begin at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Bro. Tanner Troutt will help our pastor, Bro. Jeff Blackwell. Please join us and bring your family and friends! Church is at 79 Athens Rd., Lebanon, just off Highway 141.
Special Needs Students
The Trousdale County School System is committed to providing opportunities for all children to be successful during their educational career. The school system provides information to parents and guardians concerning programs offered to assist children who have special needs. An early intervention program may begin as early as 3 years of age with continuous intervention through age 21. If you suspect your child of having any type of special needs, please contact Melissa Loerch at 615-374-2193 or email at melissaloerch@tcschools.org.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
PUBLIC LIBRARY SUMMER READING
Signups run through end of June. First 100 kids to sign-up will receive a goody bag filled with a pencil, bookmark, activity sheet, poster and newsletter. We look forward to seeing everyone on site this summer!
Thursday, June 24
10 a.m. — Nashville Zoo Virtual Visit
Friday, June 25
2 p.m. — Book Animal (teens only)
Saturday, June 26
10 a.m. — Movie (Dolphin Tale, rated G)
Monday, June 28
All Day — Maker Monday, Clip Horse
Tuesday, June 29
10 a.m. — Knudsen Mini-Horses
6 p.m. — Book Club
Wednesday, June 30
10 a.m. — Storytime w/ Ms. Sheila
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, June 24
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10 a.m. — Summer Fun Picnic at Winding Stairs, Lafayette (van, $3; lunch, $6)
Friday, June 25
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
Monday, June 28
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — SAIL Chair Exercise
11 a.m. — Painting Outside the Lines Class
Tuesday, June 29
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — AF Yoga
11:30 a.m. — Craft, Patriotic Wreath ($5)
Wednesday, June 30
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
