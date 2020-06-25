POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 206 River St., Hartsville, TN 37074 or brought to the office during business hours. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:Tuesday, July 7
4:45 p.m. — Library Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Library Board will meet at the Fred A. Vaught Public Library, 211 White Oak Street.
6 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, July 13
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, July 16
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet (either electronically or at Board of Education, status TBA).
Monday, July 20
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, July 27
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, July 28
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
OTHERS:Free School Lunches
Trousdale County Schools will continue providing free “grab and go” meals to any school-age child from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at Trousdale County High School from June 1-30. Breakfast for the following morning is also provided. Visit tcschools.org to see menus.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (11-3) and Thursdays (11-3). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
