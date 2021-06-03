Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:
Monday, June 7
7 p.m. — Board of Zoning Appeals
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, June 8
6 p.m. — Election Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.
Thursday, June 10
6 p.m. — Prison Relations Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Prison Relations Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, June 14
6 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, June 17
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
6 p.m. — Building Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Building Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, June 21
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, June 22
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, June 28
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERS:
Special Needs Students
The Trousdale County School System is committed to providing opportunities for all children to be successful during their educational career. The school system provides information to parents and guardians concerning programs offered to assist children who have special needs. An early intervention program may begin as early as 3 years of age with continuous intervention through age 21. If you suspect your child of having any type of special needs, please contact Melissa Loerch at 615-374-2193 or email at melissaloerch@tcschools.org.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Macon Co. Hillbilly Days
The 45th annual Macon County Hillbilly Days will be Thursday-Saturday, June 17-19 at Key Park in Lafayette. Events include “Itty Bitty Hillbillies” beauty pageant, cake walk, fish fry, cornhole tournament, outhouse race, youth talent show and cast iron recipe contest. Call B.J. Blankenship, 615-699-2495 or Monica Gann, 615-666-5196 for more information.
Rotary Father-Daughter Dance
The Hartsville Rotary Club’s fifth annual Father-Daughter Dance will be held Saturday, June 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Farmer’s Harvest restaurant. $25 per couple, $5 each additional daughter. Light refreshments served. Tickets available at Wilson Bank & Trust, Citizens Bank, Farmer’s Harvest.
PUBLIC LIBRARY SUMMER READING
Signups run through end of June. First 100 kids to sign-up will receive a goody bag filled with a pencil, bookmark, activity sheet, poster and newsletter. We look forward to seeing everyone on site this summer!
Thursday, June 3
10 a.m. — Mr. Bond’s Science Guys
Friday, June 4
2 p.m. — Bean Boards (teens only)
Saturday, June 5
10 a.m. — Movie (Homeward Bound, rated G)
Monday, June 7
All Day — Maker Monday, Egg Carton Goldfish
Tuesday, June 8
All Day — Game Day
Wednesday, June 9
10 a.m. — Storytime w/ Ms. Sheila
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:
Thursday, June 3
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10 a.m. — Trip to Scottville Farmer’s Market (van, $5)
Friday, June 4
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
Monday, June 7
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — SAIL Chair Exercise
Tuesday, June 8
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — AF Yoga
Wednesday, June 9
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
10:30 a.m. — Snack & Chat w/ staff
11 a.m. — Bible Study
