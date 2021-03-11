Community Calendar
POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:
(NOTE: Meetings will be in person, but also accessible by Zoom. Meeting ID and passcodes are listed for each meeting.)
Thursday, March 11
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the gymnasium at Jim Satterfield Middle School.
6 p.m. — Prison Relations Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Prison Relations Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (81400772005; 254048).
7 p.m. — Communications Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Communications Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to continue discussions on AV equipment for the building. (82800827962; 858477).
Monday, March 15
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (86515822801; 640343).
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (89822216408; 304068).
Tuesday, March 16
6 p.m. — Audit Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Audit Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (81950319630; 012997).
Thursday, March 18
6:30 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (85905456657; 468049).
Monday, March 22
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (87289336018; 112226).
Tuesday, March 23
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway. (86049530074; 755423).
Thursday, March 25
5 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at the courthouse. (89801056478; 056838).
OTHERS:
JSMS Pageant
Tickets for the Jr. Miss Trousdale pageant may be purchased at Jim Satterfield Middle School before the end of school Friday for $10 each. Call 615-374-2748.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:
Thursday, March 11
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:30 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Friday, March 12
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Monday, March 15
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:30 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Tuesday, March 16
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Wednesday, March 17
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.