Community Calendar
POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSThursday, March 17
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will hold a called meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to discuss implementation of the wage study.
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
Monday, March 21
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, March 22
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, March 17
10:30 a.m. — Lunch at McNamara’s Pub Donelson (van $5, wear green!)
Friday, March 18
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
11 a.m. — Wii Bowling
Noon — Rook
Monday, March 21
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:15 a.m. — Painting Outside the Lines
11:30 a.m. — Sole Sisters Walk w/ Ease
Tuesday, March 22
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Current Events w/ Natalie Knudsen (snacks provided)
Wednesday, March 23
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Dr. Randolph
Noon — BINGOcize by Livingston Family Practice
FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTSThursday, March 17
10 a.m. — Storytime
Monday, March 21
Maker Monday — Paper Plate Dinosaur
Tuesday, March 22
10 a.m. — Storytime
3:30 p.m. — Cursive Practice
Wednesday, March 23
All Day — Wayback Wednesday
