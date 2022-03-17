Community Calendar

POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGSThursday, March 17

6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will hold a called meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to discuss implementation of the wage study.

6 p.m. — School Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.

Monday, March 21

6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, March 22

5 p.m. — Water Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, March 17

10:30 a.m. — Lunch at McNamara’s Pub Donelson (van $5, wear green!)

Friday, March 18

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi

11 a.m. — Wii Bowling

Noon — Rook

Monday, March 21

9 a.m. — Yoga

10:15 a.m. — Painting Outside the Lines

11:30 a.m. — Sole Sisters Walk w/ Ease

Tuesday, March 22

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Current Events w/ Natalie Knudsen (snacks provided)

Wednesday, March 23

9 a.m. — Line Dancing

11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Dr. Randolph

Noon — BINGOcize by Livingston Family Practice

FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTSThursday, March 17

10 a.m. — Storytime

Monday, March 21

Maker Monday — Paper Plate Dinosaur

Tuesday, March 22

10 a.m. — Storytime

3:30 p.m. — Cursive Practice

Wednesday, March 23

All Day — Wayback Wednesday

