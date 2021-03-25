POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:NOTE: Meetings will be in person, but also accessible by Zoom. Meeting ID and passcodes are listed for each meeting.
Thursday, March 255 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at the courthouse. (89801056478; 056838).
Tuesday, April 66 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, April 127 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, April 1310 a.m. — Emergency Communications District Board
The Trousdale County Emergency Communications District Board will hold its regular quarterly meeting at the Sheriff’s Station, 210 Broadway.
6 p.m. — Election Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.
Thursday, April 156 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the gymnasium at Jim Satterfield Middle School.
6 p.m. — Parks & Rec. Comm.The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, April 196 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, April 267 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, April 275 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
OTHERS:GOP Reorganization
The Trousdale County Republican Party will hold a reorganizational meeting on Saturday, April 10 at 9 a.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. Call Rachel Jones, 615-967-5715, for more information.
Youth Football Camp
Trousdale County Youth Football will hold a youth training camp on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Hartsville City Park. Ages 7-14, $65. Guest speakers include former Alabama OL Michael Moore. Visit TCYF Facebook page for more information.
PTA Community Craft & Yard Sale
Trousdale County PTA will hold a Community Craft & Yard Sale on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church. $10 to reserve booth. Call/text 931-319-0063 for more information.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:Thursday, March 259 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:30 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Friday, March 269 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Monday, March 299 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:30 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Tuesday, March 309 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Wednesday, March 319 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
