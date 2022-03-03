Community Calendar

GOVERNMENT MEETINGSThursday, March 3

Noon — CDBG Public Hearing

A public hearing will be held at the Trousdale County Courthouse, upstairs courtroom. The purpose of the hearing is to assess the community development needs of Hartsville/Trousdale County and to solicit comments from citizens regarding the possible filing of a Community Development Block Grant application with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. This hearing is open to the public and all interested persons are encouraged to attend.

7 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Monday, March 7

7 p.m. — Planning Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will hold a called meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to approve a plat submission.

Tuesday, March 8

5:30 p.m. — Beer Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Beer Board will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the Courthouse to review application of a beer license.

Wednesday, March 9

6 p.m. — GNRC Strategic Planning

County commissioners will meet with the staff of GNRC in the upstairs courtroom of the Courthouse to continue discussions on future planning needs for the county.

Thursday, March 10

6 p.m. — Steering Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale Steering Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTSThursday, March 3

10 a.m. — Storytime

Monday, March 7

All Day — Coffee Filter Tie-Dye Butterfly Craft

Tuesday, March 8

10 a.m. — Storytime

3:30 p.m. — Cursive Practice

6 p.m. — Computer Help

Wednesday, March 9

All Day — Wayback Wednesday

TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, March 3

9:30 a.m. — Gallatin Shopping (Belk, Burke’s, Ollie’s, Goodwill, Dollar Tree; van $3, lunch at Top Hog)

Friday, March 4

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi

11 a.m. — Wii Bowling

Noon — Rook

Monday, March 7

9 a.m. — Yoga

10:15 a.m. — Painting Outside the Lines

Tuesday, March 8

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

11:30 a.m. — Meet at Early Bird Café (sign up by March 4)

Wednesday, March 9

9 a.m. — Line Dancing

11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Dr. Randolph

Noon — BINGOcize by Carey Family Practice

