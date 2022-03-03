Community Calendar
POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSThursday, March 3
Noon — CDBG Public Hearing
A public hearing will be held at the Trousdale County Courthouse, upstairs courtroom. The purpose of the hearing is to assess the community development needs of Hartsville/Trousdale County and to solicit comments from citizens regarding the possible filing of a Community Development Block Grant application with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. This hearing is open to the public and all interested persons are encouraged to attend.
7 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, March 7
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will hold a called meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to approve a plat submission.
Tuesday, March 8
5:30 p.m. — Beer Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Beer Board will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the Courthouse to review application of a beer license.
Wednesday, March 9
6 p.m. — GNRC Strategic Planning
County commissioners will meet with the staff of GNRC in the upstairs courtroom of the Courthouse to continue discussions on future planning needs for the county.
Thursday, March 10
6 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale Steering Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTSThursday, March 3
10 a.m. — Storytime
Monday, March 7
All Day — Coffee Filter Tie-Dye Butterfly Craft
Tuesday, March 8
10 a.m. — Storytime
3:30 p.m. — Cursive Practice
6 p.m. — Computer Help
Wednesday, March 9
All Day — Wayback Wednesday
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, March 3
9:30 a.m. — Gallatin Shopping (Belk, Burke’s, Ollie’s, Goodwill, Dollar Tree; van $3, lunch at Top Hog)
Friday, March 4
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
11 a.m. — Wii Bowling
Noon — Rook
Monday, March 7
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:15 a.m. — Painting Outside the Lines
Tuesday, March 8
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
11:30 a.m. — Meet at Early Bird Café (sign up by March 4)
Wednesday, March 9
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Dr. Randolph
Noon — BINGOcize by Carey Family Practice
