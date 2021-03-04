Community Calendar

POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:(NOTE: Meetings will be in person, but also accessible by Zoom. Meeting ID and passcodes are listed for each meeting.)

Monday, March 8

6 p.m. — County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold a special called meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to consider a resolution for a Site Development Grant request. (89179250504; 223725).

7 p.m. — Planning Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse (82442339711; 776624).

Tuesday, March 9

6 p.m. — Election Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.

6:30 p.m. — Emergency Services Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Emergency Services Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (85239666092; 553424).

Thursday, March 11

6 p.m. — School Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the gymnasium at Jim Satterfield Middle School.

6 p.m. — Prison Relations Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Prison Relations Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (81400772005; 254048).

7 p.m. — Communications Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Prison Relations Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (82800827962; 858477).

Monday, March 15

6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (86515822801; 640343).

7 p.m. — County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (89822216408; 304068).

Tuesday, March 16

6 p.m. — Audit Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Audit Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (81950319630; 012997).

Thursday, March 18

6:30 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (85905456657; 468049).

Monday, March 22

7 p.m. — County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. (87289336018; 112226).

Tuesday, March 23

5 p.m. — Water Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway. (86049530074; 755423).

Thursday, March 25

5 p.m. — Industrial Development Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at the courthouse. (89801056478; 056838).

OTHERS:Community Help Center

The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.

TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:Thursday, March 4

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:30 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

Friday, March 5

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

Monday, March 8

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:30 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

Tuesday, March 9

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

Wednesday, March 10

9 a.m. — Line Dancing

11 a.m. — Bible Study

