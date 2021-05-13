Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:
Thursday, May 13
6 p.m. — Budget Hearings
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will hold hearings on the 2021-22 county budget in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, May 17
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, May 18
6 p.m. — Economic Development Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Economic Development Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Wednesday, May 19
3 p.m. — Schools Title I meeting
Trousdale County Elementary will hold its annual Title I meeting to discuss spending of 2021-22 Title I funds for the upcoming school year and to review the Student Compact and Parent Involvement Plan. The public is welcome to attend.
Thursday, May 20
6 p.m. — Urban Services Council
The Urban Services Council in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to discuss the Tax Levy and Appropriations for the Urban Services District of Hartsville/Trousdale County.
Monday, May 24
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, May 25
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, May 27
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the gymnasium at Jim Satterfield Middle School.
OTHERS:
Special Needs Students
The Trousdale County School System is committed to providing opportunities for all children to be successful during their educational career. The school system provides information to parents and guardians concerning programs offered to assist children who have special needs. An early intervention program may begin as early as 3 years of age with continuous intervention through age 21. If you suspect your child of having any type of special needs, please contact Melissa Loerch at 615-374-2193 or email at melissaloerch@tcschools.org.
Neighborhood Yard Sale
Hickory Ridge subdivision will hold a neighborhood yard sale Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15, beginning at 7 a.m. each day. Lots of good stuff!
Rotary Club Golf Tournament
The Hartsville Rotary Club will hold its annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, May 15 beginning at 8 a.m. at Long Hollow Golf Course. Entry fee is $85 per player. Contact any member of Hartsville Rotary for more information.
TCAT Golf Scramble
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Hartsville will hold its 17th annual Golf Scramble on Friday, May 28 at Country Hills in Hendersonville. 8 a.m. start, $400/team or $100/player. Call 615-374-2147 for more information.
Pre-K, Kindergarten Registration
Registration for pre-K & kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year will be held Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20 at Trousdale County Elementary School. Must have appointment by calling 615-374-0907. Enrollment forms are available at tcschools.org.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:
Thursday, May 13
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Friday, May 14
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Crafty Crafter Stepping Stones ($5)
Monday, May 17
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Tuesday, May 18
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Wednesday, May 19
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
Noon — BINGO
