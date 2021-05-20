Community Calendar
POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:
Thursday, May 20
6 p.m. — Urban Services Council
The Urban Services Council will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to discuss the Tax Levy and Appropriations for the Urban Services District of Hartsville/Trousdale County.
Monday, May 24
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, May 25
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, May 27
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the gymnasium at Jim Satterfield Middle School.
Tuesday, June 1
4:30 p.m. — Water Board
A called meeting has been scheduled at the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway, to discuss bids received for the proposed shop building for the water department. Also, a discussion will be held concerning the Corps of Engineers’ lifting of the water moratorium on Old Hickory Lake.
OTHERS:
Special Needs Students
The Trousdale County School System is committed to providing opportunities for all children to be successful during their educational career. The school system provides information to parents and guardians concerning programs offered to assist children who have special needs. An early intervention program may begin as early as 3 years of age with continuous intervention through age 21. If you suspect your child of having any type of special needs, please contact Melissa Loerch at 615-374-2193 or email at melissaloerch@tcschools.org.
TCAT Golf Scramble
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Hartsville will hold its 17th annual Golf Scramble on Friday, May 28 at Country Hills in Hendersonville. 8 a.m. start, $400/team or $100/player. Call 615-374-2147 for more information.
Pre-K, Kindergarten Registration
Registration for pre-K & kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year will be held Thursday, May 20 at Trousdale County Elementary School. Must have appointment by calling 615-374-0907. Enrollment forms are available at tcschools.org.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:
Thursday, May 20
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Friday, May 21
8:30 a.m. — Trip to Highway 52 Yard Sale ($5, lunch at Agave’s)
Monday, May 24
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Tuesday, May 25
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Wednesday, May 26
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.