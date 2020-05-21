Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:Thursday, May 21
6 p.m. — Education Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Education Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, May 26
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Community Center, 309 E. Main Street. The meeting will also be available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81164468600.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Wednesday, May 27
2 p.m. — Highway Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale Highway Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Highway Department.
OTHERS:TCHS Class Reunion
The annual Trousdale County High School All-Class Reunion, which is normally held the first Saturday in June, has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (11-3) and Thursdays (11-3). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
