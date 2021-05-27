Community Calendar
POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:
Thursday, May 27
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the gymnasium at Jim Satterfield Middle School.
Tuesday, June 1
4:30 p.m. — Water Board
A called meeting has been scheduled at the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway, to discuss bids received for the proposed shop building for the water department. Also, a discussion will be held concerning the Corps of Engineers’ lifting of the water moratorium on Old Hickory Lake.
6 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, June 7
7 p.m. — Board of Zoning Appeals
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, June 8
6 p.m. — Election Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.
Monday, June 14
6 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, June 17
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the gymnasium at Jim Satterfield Middle School.
6 p.m. — Building Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Building Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, June 21
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, June 22
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, June 28
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERS:
Special Needs Students
The Trousdale County School System is committed to providing opportunities for all children to be successful during their educational career. The school system provides information to parents and guardians concerning programs offered to assist children who have special needs. An early intervention program may begin as early as 3 years of age with continuous intervention through age 21. If you suspect your child of having any type of special needs, please contact Melissa Loerch at 615-374-2193 or email at melissaloerch@tcschools.org.
TCAT Golf Scramble
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Hartsville will hold its 17th annual Golf Scramble on Friday, May 28 at Country Hills in Hendersonville. 8 a.m. start, $400/team or $100/player. Call 615-374-2147 for more information.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:
Thursday, May 27
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Friday, May 28
8:30 a.m. — Trip to Highway 52 Yard Sale ($5, lunch at Agave’s)
Monday, May 31
CENTER CLOSED — MEMORIAL DAY
Tuesday, June 1
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Wednesday, June 2
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
Noon — BINGO
