Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:
Tuesday, June 26 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, June 8
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, June 15
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, June 18
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet (either electronically or at Board of Education, status TBA).
Monday, June 22
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, June 23
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
OTHERS:
Mid-Cumberland Board Election
Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency will hold a Special Election for its Trousdale County target board member. Due to COVID-19 a public meeting is not possible, but you are invited to participate in the process. Nominations will be accepted between until June 5, 2020 by phone 615-742-1113 ext. 2005, email dholmes@midcumberland.org, or Survey Monkey link on Agency’s Facebook and website (www.midcumberland.org). Election will take place between June 8-12, 2020 with the link to vote posted on the Agency’s website and Facebook.
Revival Services
Revival services begin at Hartsville Missionary Baptist Church, 302 Church Street, on Sunday, May 31, with services each evening at 7 p.m. Preaching will be by Eld. Barney Allison, Pastor, assisted by Eld. Stephen Brooks and Eld. Ricky Hall. Everyone is welcome!
Mid-Cumberland Survey
Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency (MCCAA) is a non-profit organization that provides services for low-income individuals and communities in seven counties in Middle Tennessee: Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson. MCCAA is receiving funding from the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. These funds allow us to provide services to residents based on the needs identified in the counties we serve. As a valued member of the community, we would like to have your input on what needs and challenges exist in your community. Please follow the link (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/P9R7Z7H) to complete a short Community Survey to help us better serve your community.
Free School Lunches
Trousdale County Schools will continue providing free “grab and go” meals to any school-age child from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at Trousdale County High School from June 1-30. Breakfast for the following morning is also provided. Visit tcschools.org to see menus.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (11-3) and Thursdays (11-3). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
TCHS Class Reunion
The annual Trousdale County High School All-Class Reunion, which is normally held the first Saturday in June, has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
