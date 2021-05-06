POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSThursday, May 6
6 p.m. — Budget Hearings
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will hold hearings on the 2021-22 county budget in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, May 10
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, May 11
Noon — Chamber of Commerce
The Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly meeting at the large pavilion in Hartsville City Park. Lunch is available.
6 p.m. — Budget Hearings
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will hold hearings on the 2021-22 county budget in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
6 p.m. — Election Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.
Monday, May 17
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, May 18
6 p.m. — Economic Development Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Economic Development Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, May 20
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the gymnasium at Jim Satterfield Middle School.
Monday, May 24
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, May 25
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERS
Green Grove Decoration Day
Green Grove Cemetery’s annual Decoration Day will be held Friday-Sunday, May 7-9.
Rotary Club Golf Tournament
The Hartsville Rotary Club will hold its annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, May 15 beginning at 8 a.m. at Long Hollow Golf Course. Entry fee is $85 per player. Contact any member of Hartsville Rotary for more information.
TCAT Golf Scramble
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Hartsville will hold its 17th annual Golf Scramble on Friday, May 28 at Country Hills in Hendersonville. 8 a.m. start, $400/team or $100/player. Call 615-374-2147 for more information.
Pre-K, Kindergarten Registration
Registration for pre-K & kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year will be held Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20 at Trousdale County Elementary School. Must have appointment by calling 615-374-0907. Enrollment forms are available at tcschools.org.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER
Thursday, May 6
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
9 a.m. — Trip to Bowling Green Mall ($5 — lunch on own)
Friday, May 7
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Monday, May 10
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Tuesday, May 11
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Wednesday, May 12
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
