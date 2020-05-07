POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 206 River St., Hartsville, TN 37074 or brought to the office during business hours. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSThursday, May 7
6 p.m. — Budget Hearings
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to hold hearings on the 2020-21 county budget.
Friday, May 8
10 a.m. — Professional Services Selection Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Professional Services Selection Committee will meet in the mayor’s office to review candidates for the THDA HOME Grant Rehabilitation Coordinator.
Monday, May 11
6 p.m. — Budget Hearings
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to hold hearings on the 2020-21 county budget.
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, May 12
10 a.m. — Emergency Communications District Board
The regular quarterly meeting of the Trousdale County Emergency Communications District Board will be held at the Sheriff’s Station, 210 Broadway.
6 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, May 14
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet (either electronically or at Board of Education, status TBA).
6 p.m. — Education Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Education Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
6 p.m. — Law Enforcement Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Law Enforcement Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERSMCCAA Special Election
Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency will hold a Special Election for its Trousdale County target board member. Due to COVID-19 a public meeting is not possible, but you are invited to participate in the process. Nominations will be accepted between from May 4-8 by calling 615-742-1113 ext. 2005, by email at dholmes@midcumberland.org, or through the Agency’s website (www.midcumberland.org) or Facebook account. The election will take place between May 11-15, with the link to vote posted on the Agency’s website and Facebook. You may also vote by using the phone and email listed above.
Free School Lunches
Trousdale County Schools are providing free “grab and go” meals to any school-age child from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at Trousdale County High School through May 20. Breakfast for the following morning is also provided. Walkup sites are also available at five locations. Visit tcschools.org to see menus.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays and Tuesdays from noon-3 p.m. Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
TCHS Class Reunion
The annual Trousdale County High School All-Class Reunion, which is normally held the first Saturday in June, has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
