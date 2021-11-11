Community Calendar

GOVERNMENT MEETINGSThursday, Nov. 11

6 p.m. — School Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.

Monday, Nov. 15

6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

6 p.m. — Building Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — Economic Development Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Economic Development Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Thursday, Nov. 18

6 p.m. — Personnel Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Monday, Nov. 22

7 p.m. — County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

5 p.m. — Water Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

OTHERSFreedom Rally

A “Freedom Rally” will be held at Hartsville City Park on Saturday, Nov. 13 beginning at noon, intended to stand up for freedom against vaccine mandates and a tyrannical government. Follow #LetsGoBrandonFreedomRally for more information.

Allen County Christmas Craft Fair

The Allen County League of Artists and Craftsmen is pleased to announce their annual Christmas Craft Fair will be Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension Office, 200 East Main Street, Scottsville, KY. An exciting one-day shopping event of handcrafted, homemade, home-baked, one-of-a-kind treasures by local talent. A food vendor will be on site and admission is FREE. For more information contact aclac28@gmail.com.

Calvary Baptist Christmas backpack program

Calvary Baptist Church — located at 6851 Highway 52 East in Lafayette — will once again be participating in its Christmas backpack program. The church will be giving away backpacks for children age 2-17 who are in need of one of the backpacks, which contain a variety of essential supplies. Those backpacks will be given away on the morning of Dec. 11, following a light breakfast that will be provided and a Christmas program held at the church. The children and their families are invited to the program. Interested individuals must register by Dec. 4. For more information, call Craig Harris at 615-633-8090.

Christmas Parade

Trousdale County’s Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 beginning at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Miracle on Main Street — Saluting the Heroes.” Entry forms may be picked up at Wilson Bank & Trust, First National Bank or County Clerk’s office. No entry fee. For lineup questions call Racheal Petty, 615-804-8945.

Community Help Center

The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.

FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTS

Thursday, Nov. 11

CLOSED — VETERANS DAY

Friday, Nov. 12

Fun Fridays — Family Trees

Monday, Nov. 15

Maker Monday — Turkey Hats

Tuesday, Nov. 16

10 a.m. — Storytime

6 p.m. — Computer Help

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Guess That Book Line! (online & onsite)

TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER

Thursday, Nov. 11

CLOSED — VETERANS DAY

Friday, Nov. 12

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi

Monday, Nov. 15

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Painting Outside the Lines

Tuesday, Nov. 16

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Yoga

12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)

Wednesday, Nov. 17

9 a.m. — Line Dancing

11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Pastor Bobby Seay

Noon — BINGO

