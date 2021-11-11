Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSThursday, Nov. 11
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
Monday, Nov. 15
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
6 p.m. — Building Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Economic Development Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Economic Development Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Nov. 18
6 p.m. — Personnel Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, Nov. 22
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERSFreedom Rally
A “Freedom Rally” will be held at Hartsville City Park on Saturday, Nov. 13 beginning at noon, intended to stand up for freedom against vaccine mandates and a tyrannical government. Follow #LetsGoBrandonFreedomRally for more information.
Allen County Christmas Craft Fair
The Allen County League of Artists and Craftsmen is pleased to announce their annual Christmas Craft Fair will be Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension Office, 200 East Main Street, Scottsville, KY. An exciting one-day shopping event of handcrafted, homemade, home-baked, one-of-a-kind treasures by local talent. A food vendor will be on site and admission is FREE. For more information contact aclac28@gmail.com.
Calvary Baptist Christmas backpack program
Calvary Baptist Church — located at 6851 Highway 52 East in Lafayette — will once again be participating in its Christmas backpack program. The church will be giving away backpacks for children age 2-17 who are in need of one of the backpacks, which contain a variety of essential supplies. Those backpacks will be given away on the morning of Dec. 11, following a light breakfast that will be provided and a Christmas program held at the church. The children and their families are invited to the program. Interested individuals must register by Dec. 4. For more information, call Craig Harris at 615-633-8090.
Christmas Parade
Trousdale County’s Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 beginning at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Miracle on Main Street — Saluting the Heroes.” Entry forms may be picked up at Wilson Bank & Trust, First National Bank or County Clerk’s office. No entry fee. For lineup questions call Racheal Petty, 615-804-8945.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTS
Thursday, Nov. 11
CLOSED — VETERANS DAY
Friday, Nov. 12
Fun Fridays — Family Trees
Monday, Nov. 15
Maker Monday — Turkey Hats
Tuesday, Nov. 16
10 a.m. — Storytime
6 p.m. — Computer Help
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Guess That Book Line! (online & onsite)
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER
Thursday, Nov. 11
CLOSED — VETERANS DAY
Friday, Nov. 12
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
Monday, Nov. 15
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Painting Outside the Lines
Tuesday, Nov. 16
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Yoga
12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)
Wednesday, Nov. 17
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Pastor Bobby Seay
Noon — BINGO
