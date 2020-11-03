Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:
Thursday, Nov. 56 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet at the Community Center.
7 p.m. — Insurance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Insurance Committee will hold an organizational meeting at the Community Center.
7:15 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will meet in special session at the Community Center to discuss the 2020 TDOT Multimodal Access Grant Application and funding.
Monday, Nov. 9
6 p.m. — Education Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Education Committee will meet at the Community Center.
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session at the mayor’s office (328 Broadway, enter through back door).
Monday, Nov. 16
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet at the Community Center.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session at the Community Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
5 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will meet at the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
7 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet at the Community Center.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
2 p.m. — Highway Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale Highway Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Highway Department.
Thursday, Nov. 19
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet at the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
Monday, Nov. 23
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Community Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
OTHERS:
Volunteers Needed
Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman program advocates for the rights of thousands of residents in nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and homes for the aged in Trousdale and 12 other counties in Middle Tennessee. The program is recruiting volunteers in Trousdale County to pay regular visits to facilities where they spend time with residents, monitor conditions, investigate complaints, educate regarding abuse and neglect and protect residents’ rights. Volunteers must pass a background check and attend a 16-hour training. For more information, call 615-850-3918 or email crudolph@mchra.com.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (11-3) and Thursdays (11-3). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:Thursday, Nov. 59 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:30 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Friday, Nov. 69 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Monday, Nov. 99 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:30 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Tuesday, Nov. 109 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
Wednesday, Nov. 119 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study
