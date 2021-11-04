Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:
Thursday, Nov. 4
6 p.m. — Solid Waste Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Solid Waste Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Emergency Services Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Emergency Services Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, Nov. 8
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Noon — Chamber of Commerce
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly meeting in the Community Center, 301 E. Main Street.
6 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
6 p.m. — Election Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.
Thursday, Nov. 11
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
Monday, Nov. 15
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
6 p.m. — Building Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Economic Development Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Economic Development Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Nov. 18
6 p.m. — Personnel Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, Nov. 22
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERS:
Freedom Rally
A “Freedom Rally” will be held at Hartsville City Park on Saturday, Nov. 13 beginning at noon, intended to stand up for freedom against vaccine mandates and a tyrannical government. Follow #LetsGoBrandonFreedomRally for more information.
Allen County Christmas Craft Fair
The Allen County League of Artists and Craftsmen is pleased to announce their annual Christmas Craft Fair will be Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension Office, 200 East Main Street, Scottsville, KY. An exciting one-day shopping event of handcrafted, homemade, home-baked, one-of-a-kind treasures by local talent. A food vendor will be on site and admission is FREE. For more information contact aclac28@gmail.com.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTS:
Thursday, Nov. 4
10 a.m. — Storytime
Friday, Nov. 5
Fun Fridays — Woodland Animal Wreath
Monday, Nov. 8
Maker Monday — TP Families
Tuesday, Nov. 9
10 a.m. — Storytime
6 p.m. — Long-Term Care Workshop
6 p.m. — Computer Help
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Question of the Month (online & onsite)
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:
Thursday, Nov. 4
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. -Trip to Bowling Green (lunch on own, van $5)
Friday, Nov. 5
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
Monday, Nov. 8
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Speaker Cliff Sallee w/ Public Works
10:30 a.m. — Painting Outside the Lines
Tuesday, Nov. 9
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Yoga
12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)
Wednesday, Nov. 10
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Pastor Bobby Seay
