Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:
Tuesday, Oct. 6
6 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet at the Community Center.
7 p.m. — Codes & Zoning Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Codes & Zoning Committee will meet at the Community Center.
Monday, Oct. 12
6 p.m. — Education Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Education Committee will meet at the Community Center.
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session at the Community Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
10 a.m. — Emergency Communications District Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Emergency Communications District Board will hold its regular quarterly meeting in the sheriff’s station.
6 p.m. — Building Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Building Committee will meet at the Community Center.
7 p.m. — Economic Development Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Economic Development Committee will meet at the Community Center.
Thursday, Oct. 15
6 p.m. — Ethics Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Ethics Committee will meet at the Community Center.
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet at the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
7 p.m. — Prison Relations Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Prison Relations Committee will meet at the Community Center.
Monday, Oct. 19
5:30 p.m. — Purchasing Oversight Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Purchasing Oversight Committee will meet at the Community Center.
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet at the Community Center.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session at the Community Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
5 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will meet at the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
6 p.m. — Solid Waste Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Solid Waste Committee will meet at the Community Center.
Monday, Oct. 26
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Community Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
2 p.m. — Highway Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale Highway Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Highway Department.
Thursday, Oct. 29
6 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet at the Community Center.
OTHERS:
Hartsville UMC Pig Roast
Hartsville United Methodist Church (224 River Street) will hold its second annual Hog Wild Pig Roast on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 3-5 p.m. under the tent in parking lot. Orders for BBQ available in to-go plates ($8) or by the pound ($10). Pre-orders accepted and guaranteed. Tickets available at Wilson Bank & Trust. Call 615-374-2400 for more information.
Citizens Bank Cookout
Citizens Bank will host its Customer Appreciation Day Cookout on Friday, Oct. 2 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Mobile Mammogram
St. Thomas’ Mobile Mammogram Unit will be at Citizens Bank on Friday, Oct. 2 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. to offer local screenings to women. Insurance accepted, financial assistance available to those who qualify. Call 615-284-6266 for appointment.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (11-3) and Thursdays (11-3). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered recovery program, has resumed meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 104 E. Main Street. Please come and join us if you have a hurt, hangup or habit you or someone you know need to be free from. Call 615-829-0223 for more information.
