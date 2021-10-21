Community Calendar
POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Thursday, Oct. 21
6 p.m. — Redistricting Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Redistricting Committee will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.
Monday, Oct. 25
6 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERS
Lafayette Lions Club Radio Auction
The annual Lafayette Lions Club Radio Auction will be held Oct. 25-27 at Macon Bank from 5:30-10:30 p.m. nightly. Listen on WLCT 102.1-FM and call 615-666-2121 to bid on items. Visit Lafayette Lioness Lions Club Facebook page to view auction items or call Monica Gann, 615-633-8601, for more information.
Ward School Fall Festival
The Ward Preservation Association is having its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1-4:30 p.m. at the historic Ward School, located at 112 Hall Street, Hartsville. There will be a Halloween costume contest, children’s games, prizes, and food trucks. Admission is $5 per person ages 5 & up. Prior to the Fall Festival, LaJoy Dance Center will be hosting a beauty pageant. Proceeds will benefit the preservation of the Ward School building. Come and join us for some family fun! For more information, to volunteer, or to donate candy, please contact Sarah Murray at 615-680-9853 or Margaret Banks at 615-418-5654.
FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTS
Thursday, Oct. 21
10 a.m. — Ms. Sheila’s Storytime
Friday, Oct. 22
Fun Fridays — Build Your Own Frankenstein
Monday, Oct. 25
Maker Monday — Egg Carton Jack O’Lantern
Tuesday, Oct. 26
10 a.m. — Ms. Sheila’s Storytime
5 p.m. — Needlework Club
6 p.m. — Book Club
6 p.m. — Computer Help
Wednesday, Oct. 27
True or False? (online & onsite)
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER
Thursday, Oct. 21
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Shopping Trip (Belk’s, Burke’s, Goodwill, Ollie’s; lunch at Panera Bread, van $3)
Friday, Oct. 22
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
11 a.m. — Fall Craft (bring Styrofoam wreath, $7)
Monday, Oct. 25
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Mt. Juliet Bargain Hunt (lunch at Dairy Queen, van $5)
Tuesday, Oct. 26
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Yoga
12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)
Wednesday, Oct. 27
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Pastor Bobby Seay
Noon — BINGO
