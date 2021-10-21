Community Calendar

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

Thursday, Oct. 21

6 p.m. — Redistricting Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Redistricting Committee will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.

Monday, Oct. 25

6 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

5 p.m. — Water Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

OTHERS

Lafayette Lions Club Radio Auction

The annual Lafayette Lions Club Radio Auction will be held Oct. 25-27 at Macon Bank from 5:30-10:30 p.m. nightly. Listen on WLCT 102.1-FM and call 615-666-2121 to bid on items. Visit Lafayette Lioness Lions Club Facebook page to view auction items or call Monica Gann, 615-633-8601, for more information.

Ward School Fall Festival

The Ward Preservation Association is having its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1-4:30 p.m. at the historic Ward School, located at 112 Hall Street, Hartsville. There will be a Halloween costume contest, children’s games, prizes, and food trucks. Admission is $5 per person ages 5 & up. Prior to the Fall Festival, LaJoy Dance Center will be hosting a beauty pageant. Proceeds will benefit the preservation of the Ward School building. Come and join us for some family fun! For more information, to volunteer, or to donate candy, please contact Sarah Murray at 615-680-9853 or Margaret Banks at 615-418-5654.

FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTS

Thursday, Oct. 21

10 a.m. — Ms. Sheila’s Storytime

Friday, Oct. 22

Fun Fridays — Build Your Own Frankenstein

Monday, Oct. 25

Maker Monday — Egg Carton Jack O’Lantern

Tuesday, Oct. 26

10 a.m. — Ms. Sheila’s Storytime

5 p.m. — Needlework Club

6 p.m. — Book Club

6 p.m. — Computer Help

Wednesday, Oct. 27

True or False? (online & onsite)

TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER

Thursday, Oct. 21

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Shopping Trip (Belk’s, Burke’s, Goodwill, Ollie’s; lunch at Panera Bread, van $3)

Friday, Oct. 22

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi

11 a.m. — Fall Craft (bring Styrofoam wreath, $7)

Monday, Oct. 25

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Mt. Juliet Bargain Hunt (lunch at Dairy Queen, van $5)

Tuesday, Oct. 26

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Yoga

12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)

Wednesday, Oct. 27

9 a.m. — Line Dancing

11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Pastor Bobby Seay

Noon — BINGO

