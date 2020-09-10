Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:
Monday, Sept. 147 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
5 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will meet at a site to be determined.
6 p.m. — Codes & Zoning Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Codes & Zoning Committee will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Sept. 17
6 p.m. — Emergency Services Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Emergency Services Committee will hold a called meeting at the Community Center to discuss the fire chief interview process.
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet at the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
Monday, Sept. 21
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
2 p.m. — Highway Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale Highway Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Highway Department.
Monday, Sept. 28
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
OTHERS:
Community Prayer Service
There will be a community-wide prayer service held in the parking lot at Antioch Church of Christ, 3930 Hwy 231S, Castalian Springs, on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 pm. We invite everyone to come and pray for our community and our country because we believe prayer should be the first response in times of crisis.
Hartsville Little League
Hartsville Little League will hold a board meeting and elect new officers on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Little League fields.
Republican Dinner
Trousdale County Republican Party will hold a presidential dinner on Saturday, Sep. 19 at 6 p.m. at Hartsville Church of Christ’s Fellowship Hall. Keynote speaker will be U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty. Tickets $25 or $250 per table of 10. Call 615-967-5715 or email TCRP37074@gmail.com.
