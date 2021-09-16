Community Calendar
POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGSThursday, Sept. 16
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
Monday, Sept. 20
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
6 p.m. — Personnel Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to discuss proposed changes to county policy.
Thursday, Sept. 23
6 p.m. — Insurance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Insurance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, Sept. 27
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERS
Trousdale County Retired Teachers
The Trousdale County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Trousdale County Archives, located behind the Trousdale County Offices at 328 Broadway, Hartsville. Senator Ferrell Haile will be the guest speaker. Attendance is free and all retired teachers are invited to attend.
Christmas For Kids Cake Walk
The Christmas For Kids Cake Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 3 p.m. at the downtown gazebo parking lot (corner of Broadway & Main). 25 cents per walk. For more information or to donate cakes, call Chris Gregory, 615-450-5756 or Mark Presley, 615-374-1010.
FRED A. VAUGHT LIBRARY EVENTSThursday, Sept. 16
10 a.m. — Ms. Sheila’s Storytime
3:30 p.m. — Ms. Sheila’s Storytime
Friday, Sept. 17
Fun Fridays — Bookmarks
Monday, Sept. 20
Maker Monday — Sunflower
3 p.m. — Sign Language
3:30 p.m. — Cursive
Tuesday, Sept. 21
10 a.m. — Ms. Sheila’s Storytime
3:30 p.m. — Ms. Sheila’s Storytime
6 p.m. — Medicare 101
Wednesday, Sept. 22
True or False? (online & onsite)
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTERThursday, Sept. 16
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Shopping at Providence (lunch at Cracker Barrel; van $5)
Friday, Sept. 17
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
11 a.m. — Craft, Pumpkin Wreath (see office for price)
Monday, Sept. 20
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Bargain Hunt (lunch at Snow White, van $3)
Tuesday, Sept. 21
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Yoga
12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)
Wednesday, Sept. 22
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Pastor Bobby Seay
