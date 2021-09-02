Community Calendar

POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:

Tuesday, Sept. 7

4:45 p.m. — Library Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Library Board will meet at the Fred A. Vaught Public Library, White Oak Street.

6 p.m. — Steering Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — Emergency Services Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Emergency Services Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Thursday, Sept. 9

6 p.m. — Building Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Building Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Monday, Sept. 13

7 p.m. — Planning Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

6 p.m. — Election Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.

6 p.m. — Personnel Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to discuss proposed changes to county policy.

Thursday, Sept. 16

6 p.m. — School Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.

Monday, Sept. 20

6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

6 p.m. — Personnel Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to discuss proposed changes to county policy.

Thursday, Sept. 23

6 p.m. — Insurance Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Insurance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Monday, Sept. 27

7 p.m. — County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

5 p.m. — Water Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.

7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

OTHERS:

Christmas For Kids Cake Walk

The Christmas For Kids Cake Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 3 p.m. at the downtown gazebo parking lot (corner of Broadway & Main). 25 cents per walk. For more information or to donate cakes, call Chris Gregory, 615-450-5756 or Mark Presley, 615-374-1010.

Community Help Center

The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.

TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:

Thursday, Sept. 2

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Trip to Mennonites (lunch at Harper’s; van $5)

Friday, Sept. 3

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi

Monday, Sept. 6

CENTER CLOSED — LABOR DAY

Tuesday, Sept. 7

9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise

12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)

Wednesday, Sept. 8

9 a.m. — Line Dancing

11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Pastor Bobby Seay

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.