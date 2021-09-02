Community Calendar
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:
Tuesday, Sept. 7
4:45 p.m. — Library Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Library Board will meet at the Fred A. Vaught Public Library, White Oak Street.
6 p.m. — Steering Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Emergency Services Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Emergency Services Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Thursday, Sept. 9
6 p.m. — Building Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Building Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, Sept. 13
7 p.m. — Planning Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
6 p.m. — Election Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.
6 p.m. — Personnel Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to discuss proposed changes to county policy.
Thursday, Sept. 16
6 p.m. — School Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will meet in the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Road.
Monday, Sept. 20
6 p.m. — Budget & Finance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular work session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
6 p.m. — Personnel Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse to discuss proposed changes to county policy.
Thursday, Sept. 23
6 p.m. — Insurance Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Insurance Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
7 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Committee
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Monday, Sept. 27
7 p.m. — County Commission
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
5 p.m. — Water Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.
7 p.m. — Industrial Development Board
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
OTHERS:
Christmas For Kids Cake Walk
The Christmas For Kids Cake Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 3 p.m. at the downtown gazebo parking lot (corner of Broadway & Main). 25 cents per walk. For more information or to donate cakes, call Chris Gregory, 615-450-5756 or Mark Presley, 615-374-1010.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County (120 E. McMurry Blvd.) is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (noon-3), Tuesdays (10-4), Wednesdays (10-4) and Thursdays (10-4). Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:
Thursday, Sept. 2
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Trip to Mennonites (lunch at Harper’s; van $5)
Friday, Sept. 3
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
Monday, Sept. 6
CENTER CLOSED — LABOR DAY
Tuesday, Sept. 7
9 a.m. — SAIL Exercise
12:30 p.m. — Rook (or other card games)
Wednesday, Sept. 8
9 a.m. — Line Dancing
11 a.m. — Bible Study w/ Pastor Bobby Seay
