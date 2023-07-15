POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Pancake breakfast
The Hartsville Rotary Club, in partnership with the Trousdale County High School volleyball team, is holding a pancake breakfast on July 29 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Trousdale County High School cafeteria, located at 262 West McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month throughout the summer months, ending on Aug. 10.
Food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the Mayor will be held at 9 a.m. each month on the Saturday following the Trousdale County Commission meeting. The location will be announced one week prior to the event.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes each week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 615-374-2904.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Budget and Finance Committee will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Commission will hold a work session on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County School Board will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Trousdale County Schools central office, located at 103 Lock Six Road in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Emergency Communications District’s regular quarterly board meeting has been rescheduled for Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at the sheriff’s station, located at 210 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
Trousdale County Senior Center
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:15 a.m. — Zumba
5 p.m. — Water class
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
12:15 — Painting
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — Trip to the Mennonites and lunch at Dumplin’s ($5 fee)
5 p.m. — Water class
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. — Women’s Bible study
11:30 a.m. — Wii Bowling
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (emoji paper plate craft)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
