POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Veteran’s Day programTrousdale County Elementary School will be presenting a Veteran’s Day program to honor all veterans on Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Trousdale County Elementary School, located at 115 Lock Six Road in Hartsville.
The program is open to the public.
For more information, contact the school at 615-374-3752.
Community Thanksgiving celebration
The Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce is hosting the seventh annual community Thanksgiving celebration and meal on Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Trousdale County High School auditorium.
The event is open to everyone who lives or works in Trousdale County.
The free Thanksgiving meal features turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll, pie, and a beverage.
Meals on Wheels and shut-ins will have meals delivered by the Trousdale County Fire Department.
For more information, contact the chamber of commerce at 615-374-9243 or hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
MeetingsThe Trousdale County Public Works Committee will hold an organizational meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Emergency Services Committee will hold an organizational meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Water and Sewer Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Industrial Development Board will hold its quarterly meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
Ward School banquetAll former students of the Ward School are invited to a banquet to honor coach Ed Lee Martin on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. at the old Ward School, located at 113 Hall St. in Hartsville.
The cost to attend $15.
Attendees are encouraged to wear black and gold.
For more information, call 615-476-4759.
Coffee with the mayorCoffee with the mayor will be held on the first Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library eventsThursday
10 a.m. — Story time
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (clothespin handprint turkey)
Tuesday
Closed
Wednesday
All day — Wayback Wednesday
Trousdale Senior Center
Thursday
9 a.m. — Bowling Green mall and Goodwill ($5 registration, travelers have lunch on their own)
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. — Wii bowling
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:15 — Movie “Hocus Pocus” ($3.00—sign up)
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10:15 — Ceramic painting
11:00 — The needle hour
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingocize
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.