POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Strut Your Mutt WalkThe Hartsville-Trousdale County Animal Shelter will be sponsoring the Strut Your Mutt Walk on Saturday at 9 a.m.
The walk will begin at the city pool, across the street from the Trousdale Senior Center, located at 270 Marlene Street in Hartsville.
All proceeds go to benefit the Hartsville-Trousdale County Animal Shelter.
For more information, call Rebecca Troutt at 615-680-4022, or to register online, visit http://support.bestfriends.org/site/TR?fr_id=1631&pg=entry.
Ward School Fall FestivalThe Ward School fall festival will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the old Ward School, located at 113 Hall Street in Hartsville.
A beauty contest will be held before the festival beginning at 10 a.m.
There will be games, treats and a costume contest during the festival.
Admission is $5.
For more information, call John Oliver at 615-633-8202.
Princess and superheroes pancake breakfastThe Trousdale County High School girls basketball program is sponsoring a princess and superheroes pancake breakfast on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at TCHS.
Pancakes, milk, and juice will be served.
There will also be live princesses and super heroes, along with a DJ, dancing, face painting, nail painting, and temporary tattoos.
All proceeds go to the TCHS girls basketball program.
For more information, call Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Town hall meeting for county church leadersA town hall meeting will be held for all ministers, pastors, preachers, clergy, and elders on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Hartsville/Trousdale Community Center, located at 301 East Main Street.
There will be a light supper served for all attendees.
The topic of discussion will be mental health and substance abuse resources available to residents of Trousdale County.
For more information or to RSVP, e-mail tchealthcouncil2018@gmail.com.
Community Help CenterThe Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
MeetingsThe Trousdale County School Board will hold its monthly meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the Trousdale County Board of Education Building, located at 103 Lock Six Road in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Commission will hold its monthly meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville/Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main Street in Hartsville.
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library eventsThursday
10 a.m. — Storytime
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (puffy ghost)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Storytime
6 p.m. — Book club
Wednesday
All day — Wayback Wednesday
Trousdale Senior Center eventsThursday
11:45 a.m. — Lunch at Wendy’s and bowling ($3)
Friday
8 a.m. — Nashville Flea Market and lunch at Steak and Shake ($5)
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. — Wii bowling
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10 a.m. — Walk and talk with staff
10:30 a.m. — Fall craft
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10:15 — The needle hour
10:30 — Current events with Natalie
11:30 — Rook
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingocize
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.