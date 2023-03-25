POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Trousdale County anti-rabies clinic
The Trousdale County anti-rabies clinic will be held today at the following times and locations:
8 a.m. until 8:45 a.m.—Cato at the old school
9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.—Beech Grove at the old school
9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.—Willard/Templow at Willow Grove United Methodist Church—9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
11:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.—Castalian Springs at Keller’s restaurant
1:15 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.—Providence at the community center
2 p.m. until 3 p.m.—Hartsville in the Parker Tobacco Warehouse parking lot
Vaccines are $12 per dog or cat.
For more information, contact the Trousdale County Health Department at 615-374-2112 or the Wilson County Health Department at 615-444-5325.
Do Re Mi spring sing
Do Re Mi will hold a spring sing on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Do Re Mi River Retreat Center, located at 275 Cedar Bluff Road in Hartsville.
Scholarships to the Do Re Mi Gospel Music Academy will be presented at the spring sing.
For more information, contact Barry Witcher at 615-633-7124.
Town social
At Home in Hartsville is sponsoring a town social on Friday at 7 p.m. at Farmer’s Harvest restaurant, located at 226 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The event is an opportunity to meet new neighbors and find out more about local civic organizations, churches, businesses, events, and more.
There is no charge for this event.
For more information, contact athomeinhartsville@gmail.com or visit the At Home in Hartsville on Facebook.
Artisans exhibit
A farmer’s market featuring local artisans will be held on April 1 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
There will vendors, food trucks, live music, and more at the event.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Combs at 615-374-5110.
Trousdale County Band Boosters beauty pageant
The Trousdale County Band Boosters beauty pageant will be held on April 2 at the Trousdale County High School auditorium, located at 262 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville.
The event begins at 11 a.m.
All proceeds go to the Trousdale County music program.
For more information, contact Heather Painter Towns at 615-519-6948 or Steve Paxton at 615-374-8204.
TCAT Hartsville open house and job fair
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Hartsville is holding an open house and job fair from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on April 20 at the Wilson County campus, located at 415 Tennessee Boulevard in Lebanon.
Campus tours will be given and instructors will be available to speak with at the event.
The event is open to the public.
For businesses and industries wishing to set up a table at the job fair, please follow directions on the provided link, https://engage.tbr.edu/register/hartsvillejobfairapril23.
For more information, call TCAT Hartsville at 615-374-2147.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month beginning on May 11 and ending on Aug. 10.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the mayor will be held at 10 a.m. each month on the Saturday that follows the county commission meeting, at Farmers Harvest, located at 226 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Commission will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Emergency Communications District Board will hold its quarterly meeting on April 11 at 10 a.m. at the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office, located at 210 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
Trousdale County Board of Health meeting
The Trousdale County Board of Health meeting is scheduled for April 13 from 11 a.m. until noon at the Trousdale County Health Department, located at 541 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The tentative schedule the budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023-24 and the review of activities for fiscal year 2022-23.
Accommodations for remote teleconferencing can be arranged if notified in advance. It is important to have a majority of the membership present either at the meeting or by teleconferencing to fulfill the requirement set forth by Tennessee Code Annotated 68-2-601(f)(4).
For more information, call 615-374-2112 or email Hope Gregory at hope.1.gregory@tn.gov.
Trousdale Senior Center events
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
11 a.m. — Painting
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Current events
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
11 a.m. — Lunch at Honey Baked Ham and bowling ($3 fee)
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail Exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. — AF ‘Sole Sisters’ Walking
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (construction paper frog)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
6 p.m. — Book club
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
