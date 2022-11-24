POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.

Christmas for Kids raffle

Volunteer Pool and Hardware Supply, in partnership with Christmas for Kids, will be holding a raffle to win a Birdie brand scooter on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at the hardware store, located at 109 East Main Street in Hartsville.

For bringing in unwrapped toys to Volunteer Pool and Hardware Supply, participants will receive one raffle ticket per toy.

Those wishing to make monetary donations instead of toy donations will also receive raffle tickets.

All donations will go to support the Christmas for Kids program.

Hartsville Christmas parade

The Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce will hold the 2022 Hartsville Christmas Parade on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin at the intersection of McMurry Boulevard and Andrew Avenue in Hartsville and end at the Hartsville City Park.

This year’s parade theme is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

For more information, contact the Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce at 615-374-9243.

Calvary Baptist Church Christmas backpack program

Calvary Baptist Church, located at 6851 Highway 52 East in Lafayette, will once again be participating in its Christmas backpack program.

The church will be giving away backpacks for children age 2-17 who are in need of one of the backpacks, which contain a variety of essential supplies.

Those backpacks will be given away on the morning of Dec. 17, following a light breakfast that will be provided and a Christmas program held at the church. The children and their families are invited to the program.

Interested individuals must register by Dec. 10.

For more information or to register, call Craig Harris at 615-633-8090.

Coffee with the mayor

Coffee with the mayor will be held on the first Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main Street in Hartsville.

For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.

Community Help Center

The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).

Call 615-374-2904 for more information.

Meetings

The Trousdale County Commission will hold its monthly meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main Street in Hartsville.

Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events

Thursday

Closed for Thanksgiving

Monday

All day — Maker Monday (corn craft)

Tuesday

10 a.m. — Story time

6 p.m. — Book club

Wednesday

All day — Wayback Wednesday

Trousdale Senior Center events

Thursday

Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday

Closed for Thanksgiving

Monday

10 a.m. — Painting

Tuesday

9 a.m. — Sail exercise

10:15 — The needle hour

10:30 — Current events with Natalie

Wednesday

9 a.m. — Line dancing

11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph

Noon — Bingo

